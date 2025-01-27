Manufacturer wins industry race with new energy tech: 'It's been nothing short of mind-blowing'

This is a major win for the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Solar manufacturer Nextracker made history as the first U.S. company to ship solar trackers that meet 100% of the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content requirements, Electrek reported. It's a major win for the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Solar trackers are advanced systems that follow the sun's movement throughout the day to ensure maximum energy generation. To meet the IRA's requirements for subsidies, manufacturers must create products using materials mined, produced, or assembled in the U.S.

By sourcing and manufacturing components domestically, Nextracker is keeping the development of large-scale clean energy projects on American soil. Doing so creates jobs and strengthens the nation's renewable energy supply chain. Clean energy projects that meet those requirements also secure an additional 10% tax credit, making renewable energy cheaper to produce.

As Electrek put it: "It's been nothing short of mind-blowing."

Nextracker's solar materials are being sent to Pelican's Jaw — a 570-megawatt solar farm paired with nearly 1 gigawatt-hour of energy storage in Kern County, California.

Since 2021, Fremont, California-based Nextracker has been building up its domestic production with over 25 factories nationwide producing a total of more than 30 gigawatts of clean energy per year.

Thanks to these efforts, Nextracker has reduced shipping times and slashed emissions while complying with the IRA's standards, said Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar, per Electrek. Using "U.S.-made clean steel," he added, further lowers emissions.

Sourcing solar materials domestically is good news for the planet, reducing long-distance shipments and cutting planet-warming transportation emissions. Moreover, the IRA's tax incentives lower the cost of U.S. solar manufacturing, accelerating the adoption of clean energy across the country.

Nextracker's move is also a win for the economy. The solar industry is a major job creator, supporting nearly 280,000 jobs in 2023, according to the American Clean Power Association. By sourcing from the U.S., Nextracker will create more high-paying manufacturing jobs for Americans.

Enhancing the U.S. supply chain is just one of a growing list of innovative solutions to boost the solar industry. Scientists around the world are creating technologies like organic solar cells and novel solar panel systems that generate more clean energy and increase its accessibility.

While Electrek noted the IRA's future remains uncertain under the Trump administration, the act has been a cornerstone in spurring clean energy adoption nationwide.

