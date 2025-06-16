Workers outraged after company announces massive layoffs via WhatsApp: 'Couldn't believe my eyes'

Management was nowhere in sight.

Workers were left stunned after being laid off via a WhatsApp message from a major fashion supplier.

World Socialist Web Site reports that workers at one of Sri Lanka's biggest apparel factories found out they were being laid off through a WhatsApp message. The move has sparked anger, confusion, and calls for accountability.

What happened?

About 1,500 workers at Next Manufacturing's Katunayake factory in Sri Lanka lost their jobs recently via a WhatsApp message.

The company, owned by U.K. fashion giant Next, quietly closed its largest facility late Monday, citing "high operating costs," according to a message obtained by WSWS. That message was the first time many workers heard they were out of a job.

"I was shocked to see the WhatsApp message and couldn't believe my eyes," one worker said.

The factory's gates were locked the next morning. Management was nowhere in sight. Union officials didn't show up either.

Hundreds of workers gathered outside the shuttered plant, demanding answers and fair pay. Some said they'd worked there for over a decade and were offered only a few months' wages.

The Katunayake plant had operated since 1978. Its closure now puts another 1,000 jobs at risk at the company's two other Sri Lankan factories.

Next UK's decision, despite reporting over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in profit this past year, according to Reuters, has drawn sharp criticism. Workers are demanding better severance and more transparency.

Why is this concerning?

These layoffs don't just leave families without income. They show how disposable factory workers have become in the fast-fashion supply chain, even after decades of service.

Sri Lanka's apparel industry supports nearly a million people. It's a pillar of the country's economy, one that's now cracking as foreign brands cut costs.

And there's another problem. Factories like this one keep fast fashion moving, pumping out cheap clothes designed to fall apart and land in the trash.

That waste pollutes local environments, clogs waterways, and worsens Earth's overheating.

What can I do to help stop fast-fashion waste?

Thrifting is one of the simplest ways to stop feeding this system. It keeps clothes out of landfills, avoids supporting wasteful factories, and saves you money, big time.

Apps like Poshmark, Depop, and local thrift stores give new life to clothes that already exist. Instead of buying a $10 T-shirt that might fall apart after three washes, grab a pre-loved one that lasts.

Here are some alternatives to fast fashion, including easy tips for building a wardrobe that lasts.

The factory closure in Sri Lanka is a warning sign. But it's also a chance to rethink how we shop, and who pays the price for cheap clothes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.