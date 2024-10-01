Lawmakers trigger outrage with proposed measures to delay urgent state mandate: 'It has become clear that the current strategy is not realistic'

This move could have severe consequences for both our wallets and our communities.

A group of New York lawmakers wants to slow down the state's shift to renewable energy. But is slowing down really the answer to building a cleaner, more affordable future?

What's happening?

A group of New York state senators has unveiled a legislative package that would push back deadlines for reducing dirty gas pollution by a decade.

The proposal, set to be introduced in January, aims to delay the state's mandate of cutting pollution by 40% by 2030 to 2040 instead, according to WSKG.

Why is this legislation concerning?

This move could have severe consequences for both our wallets and our communities.

New York needs to catch up on its clean energy goals, and further delays could mean missing out on the cost-saving benefits of renewable power. Plus, the impacts of our warming climate are already being felt across the state, with more intense storms, floods, and heat waves becoming the new normal.

State Sen. Tom O'Mara claims, "It has become clear that the current strategy is not realistic or achievable."

However, the transition to clean energy is not only possible but also necessary for our health and financial well-being. Sticking with dirty fuels means higher energy bills and more air pollution in our neighborhoods.

The effects of atmospheric pollution don't wait for political convenience. Every year we delay action is another year of rising costs from extreme weather damage and missed opportunities for green job creation.

What's being done about this legislation?

While some lawmakers want to slow down, many New Yorkers are stepping up to create positive change. Homeowners are discovering the money-saving perks of solar panels, while communities are banding together to demand cleaner air and more resilient infrastructure.

You don't have to wait for politicians to act. Consider switching to an electric stove or heat pump. These appliances cut your carbon impact and lower your energy bills.

Look into community solar programs. They often provide cheaper electricity while supporting local clean energy projects.

Speak up. Let your representatives know you support a swift transition to renewable energy, whether you live in New York or elsewhere. Every voice makes a difference in influencing laws, rules, and regulations.

