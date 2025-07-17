  • Business Business

Officials move forward with over $600 million investment in critcal energy projects: 'Urgent'

The projects will also generate jobs.

by Kristen Carr
The projects will also generate jobs.

Photo Credit: iStock

New York State is taking positive steps toward sustainable energy usage in a recent approval to move forward with $636.2 million in energy infrastructure projects, as reported by Reuters.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved the infrastructure expansion to upgrade New York's electric grid infrastructure and work toward the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

National Grid, an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company, will oversee 22 of the projects, Reuters reported. They will deliver 184.8 megawatts of new capacity to support electric vehicles.

New York State Electric & Gas will head up a major industrial electrification project to expand the EV charging infrastructure, per Reuters.

The state's support for expanding EV charging infrastructure and capacity is a step toward making EV ownership more appealing for car owners. EVs are much more environmentally friendly than their gas-powered counterparts because they do not produce tailpipe emissions, and the more gas-powered vehicles that are replaced by EVs, the better it is for the environment. Gas emissions that come from transportation are a major contributor to the warming of the planet and poor air quality.

As EV sales increase around the world, infrastructure and charging efficiency are vital to the widespread adoption of EVs. Making EV charging more accessible can eliminate a hurdle for many potential EV owners.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

The infrastructure expansion will likely bring more jobs to the state. And, as the world moves toward a cleaner economy that prioritizes sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact and promote economic prosperity, steps like this will likely have a positive impact on the region. The long-term economic and environmental benefits can benefit both people and the planet.  

Major investments like this in clean energy are important factors in helping reduce planet-warming pollution in the environment, so this recent development is a positive step toward a cleaner future.

According to Reuters, New York State Public Service Commission Chair Rory Christian said that "The urgent grid upgrade projects would expand grid capacity in many areas of the state, relieving urgent constraints on an accelerated basis while a broader, unified planning framework is developed."

Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

Definitely 👍

Only in some states ☝️

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x