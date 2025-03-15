Lawmakers pursue bill that would bring major change to takeout food orders: 'It's worth the effort'

Garden State residents may not have plasticware included with their food orders for much longer.

New Jersey state lawmakers are pushing to reduce plastic waste with a new bill. The proposed legislation would prohibit food service businesses from providing single-use utensils and condiments to customers unless requested.

If the bill passes, the new plastic cutlery rules would apply to restaurants, food trucks, sports arenas, and other businesses. It would also require some establishments to offer reusable and washable utensils for dine-in customers.

For years, some New Jersey lawmakers and activists have been urging residents to "skip the stuff," an initiative dedicated to reducing single-use plastic food service items. In 2022, the state banned grocery stores and restaurants from providing single-use carryout bags, polystyrene foam food service products, and plastic straws. Now, lawmakers are trying to tackle cutlery.

"New Jersey citizens in general don't want plasticware in their takeout orders unless they ask for it," state Sen. Bob Smith, the bill's sponsor, said. "Now, people just get it and then throw it away. This will help us get more plastics out of the environment."

According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, Americans use more than 561 billion individual plastic utensils each year. Most of the plastic ends up in the environment and landfills. Data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows that plastic waste in the country's municipal solid waste system has grown continuously over the last 60 years.

While state legislators are working to remove plastic from restaurants, ditching plastic at home is an easy way to help the planet and save money. A pack of reusable silicone food containers costs about $10 less than plastic sandwich bags. Investing in reusable grocery bags also helps keep plastic bags out of landfills.

Meanwhile, the proposed legislation in New Jersey isn't without its opponents. According to the New Jersey Monitor, critics of the plastic cutlery bill are worried about the cost of switching to reusable utensils.

Smith admitted it might take time to get everyone on board, but the plastic restrictions are helping the state become cleaner and greener. "It's worth the effort," Smith said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.