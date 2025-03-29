Judge issues momentous ruling that will impact billions of dollars in pension funds: 'Important victory'

"These dangerous and misguided attempts … threaten the long-term financial security of pensioners for generations to come."

A major legal victory has reaffirmed the power of New York City's pension funds to prioritize smart, forward-thinking investments.

As Pensions & Investments detailed, the New York State appeals court has upheld a ruling dismissing a lawsuit that challenged the city's decision to divest from dirty fuels — marking another win for long-term financial security in an evolving economy.

The case was brought by four current and former city employees who claimed that the pension funds — representing teachers, public employees, and Board of Education staff — violated their fiduciary duties by shifting away from dirty fuel investments.

However, in a unanimous 5-0 ruling, the appellate division of the New York State Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, stating "the plaintiffs' arguments are speculative" and lacked evidence of financial harm.

New York City's pension funds control $208 billion of the city's total $284.3 billion retirement assets, making them some of the largest public pension funds in the nation.

Their decision to divest from dirty fuels aligns with a growing recognition that these investments are no longer as reliable as they once seemed. While oil and gas companies have historically been profitable, long-term trends indicate that they're struggling to compete with clean energy alternatives that continue to grow in market value.

By focusing on sustainability-driven investments, NYC's pension funds are protecting retirees' savings from the financial risks associated with outdated energy sectors. As the global economy shifts toward clean energy, investments in dirty fuels could become liabilities rather than assets. Clean energy stocks have outperformed traditional energy markets in recent years, signalling a promising future for funds that embrace this transition.

City Comptroller Brad Lander praised the court's decision, calling it "another important victory for fiduciaries tasked with safeguarding pension assets."

Lander also emphasized the dangers of efforts to derail responsible investing, adding, "These dangerous and misguided attempts by anti-ESG forces threaten the long-term financial security of pensioners for generations to come."

This ruling reinforces that pension fund trustees — who are accountable to the public — have the power to make investment decisions that reflect economic realities. With dirty fuels on shaky financial ground and renewables continuing to expand, NYC's move away from planet-harming investments is both environmentally conscious and a sound financial strategy.

With more institutions following suit, it's clear the clean energy transition isn't just about sustainability. It's also about smart economics and future-proofing financial systems for generations to come.

