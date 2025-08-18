Officials launch game-changing project to generate limitless energy: 'A meaningful solution'

It can solve the problem of rising energy costs and low supply due to unstable power grids.

One major New Mexico city could be the center of a new fusion energy boom in the state.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Pacific Fusion. This means the energy company will pursue plans to develop a research and development center in Albuquerque.

New Mexico is primed for a surge in clean energy projects, particularly fusion energy, if the project is successful. Breakthroughs in this technology have already been made by Sandia National Laboratories, which is based in the state. Pacific Fusion is building off the lab's innovations.

"New Mexico is a natural fit for this project," Keith LeChien, co-founder and chief technology officer at Pacific Fusion, told OK Energy Today. "The Z Machine at Sandia National Laboratories helped lay the foundation for our approach, and the state's legacy of applied physics innovation, deep talent pool, and business-friendly environment put it in a unique position to become a national leader in fusion energy innovation."

Fusion is the process of combining two atomic nuclei and harnessing the energy released from the process. This is similar to how the sun and stars work. A pickup truck filled with fusion energy is equivalent to 10 million barrels of oil, according to the Department of Energy.

Fusion has the potential to provide virtually limitless energy without contributing to air pollution like fossil fuels. Dirty energy can put people at higher risk for issues with cognitive functioning, respiratory problems, or fatty liver disease.

Alongside solar and wind, fusion is a promising source of alternative energy as the world seeks cleaner sources to combat climate change. It can solve the problem of rising energy costs and low supply due to unstable power grids.

Pacific Fusion's continued work puts New Mexico closer to delivering carbon-free electricity to the grid. It could also help stimulate the local economy. Once the deal is finalized, the new facility will bring an estimated $1 billion investment and 200 permanent jobs to the area.

"New Mexico is on the brink of an economic development surge that will demand more energy than ever," state Sen. Michael Padilla told OK Energy Today. "Fusion power offers a meaningful solution to help meet that growing demand."

