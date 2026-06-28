New Jersey halts power, water, and sewer shutoffs for households struggling through the summer

"Electricity for cooling is not a luxury in scorching conditions; it is a lifeline."

As summer temperatures climb, New Jersey is adding protections for households struggling to pay utility bills.

The state's new policy stops eligible residents from losing electric, water, or sewer service during the peak-heat stretch of the season, when a shutoff can quickly create serious health risks.

What's happening?

From June 15 through Aug. 31, eligible residential customers in New Jersey cannot be disconnected from electric, water, or sewer service under the new Summer Termination Program, according to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The program was launched by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Households enrolled in LIHEAP, TANF, SSI, PAAD, General Assistance, the Universal Service Fund, or the Lifeline Credit Program are covered, and so are some residents dealing with hardship tied to unemployment, illness, medical expenses, or the recent death of an immediate family member.

State officials described the move as both a public health safeguard and a form of financial relief. NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy said the program covers "the most dangerous period for heat-related illness," while New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez said, "We have the resources to keep homes cool this summer and protect residents from heat-related illness."

The policy is modeled on New Jersey's long-running Winter Termination Program, which covered about 283,738 gas, electric, sewer, and water customers during the 2024-2025 winter season.

Why does it matter?

For many families, a summer utility shutoff is more than an inconvenience. Without electricity, air conditioning and fans may stop working during a heat wave. Without water or sewer service, basic sanitation becomes much more difficult, especially for households with children, older adults, or people with health conditions.

Heat is already a major concern in the state: the announcement says 2024 was New Jersey's second-warmest year on record, and from 2000 to 2020, nearly 200 people in the state died from heat stroke, while hundreds more sought emergency-room care each year for serious heat-related illnesses.

Sen. Raj Mukherji said, "Electricity for cooling is not a luxury in scorching conditions; it is a lifeline."

What's being done?

New Jersey is among 26 states that have some form of summer utility shutoff protection. Some states use temperature-based triggers, such as halting shutoffs once temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit, while New Jersey uses fixed summer dates for coverage.

To receive protection under the Summer Termination Program, eligible residents need to contact their utility company directly. In some cases, customers may be able to notify the provider verbally or use a self-certification form, though utilities may request documentation demonstrating participation in a qualifying assistance program.

The shutoff pause does not cancel what customers owe. Bills will keep adding up over the summer, so the state is encouraging participants who can manage it to make good-faith payments and avoid a large overdue balance after protections end on Aug. 31.

"As summers get hotter and longer, New Jersey joins the many states that help protect people from the brutal heat," Guhl-Sadovy said. "We all share the same fundamental goal: ensuring that no family loses access to cooling or water during the summer months."

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