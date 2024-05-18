State opens new round of proposals for offshore wind farms: 'We are committed to seeing the economic development'

The three offshore wind projects that have already been approved could combine to power more than 2.3 million homes.

New Jersey already has three offshore wind projects in the works, and it is ready for a fourth. The state is seeking a new round of proposals from clean energy companies, the Associated Press reported, via U.S. News & World Report.

New Jersey announced that it has set an "accelerated target" of being powered by 100% clean, renewable energy by 2035. If the Garden State is to meet this ambitious goal and transition fully away from dirty energy sources like gas and oil over the next decade, it is clear that offshore wind will play a huge role.

The three offshore wind projects that have already been approved — Leading Light Wind, Attentive Energy Two, and Atlantic Shores — could, when completed, combine to power more than 2.3 million homes, or more than 65% of the total households in the states. With the addition of another large-scale offshore wind farm, New Jersey would be that much closer to being fully powered by wind energy.

As a small state with a lot of ocean coastline, New Jersey is ideally suited to rely on this form of non-polluting energy for the majority of its power.

"Advancing this solicitation really demonstrates that we are committed to seeing the economic development that offshore wind is bringing to New Jersey and will continue to bring, as well as the clean energy that is so important for the residents of the state," said New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Christine Guhl-Sadovy, per U.S. News & World Report.

According to a recent report from the Global Wind Energy Council, offshore wind development will need to play a big part in meeting any future worldwide climate goals. Currently, offshore accounts for only around 9% of all new wind capacity added. But considering how much more open space there is in the ocean than in land, that number will need to go way up in the near future.

So far, the pace of offshore wind development in the United States has been hampered by misinformation spread by dirty energy lobbyists that has convinced some to campaign against clean energy projects. Thankfully, New Jersey is pushing forward and may have a real shot at achieving its ambitious climate goals.

