Residents sound alarm over proposal that could increase electricity bills: 'We need to plan carefully'

Though New Jersey is experiencing an energy crisis, public advocacy groups are still speaking out against plans to build a nuclear reactor in the state that would increase the electricity supply.

What's happening?

According to NorthJersey.com, the recently passed New Jersey Energy Reliability and Affordability Act and A6154 would pave the way for the state to build a nuclear reactor capable of generating enough electricity to power roughly 1.1 million homes.

However, although the proposed plant could be in the running to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for its construction, electric utility customers would pay a significant share of the associated costs.

Public advocacy groups opposing the plans say this would increase people's monthly electric bills by up to $55.

Dena Jaborska, the executive director of New Jersey Citizen Action, told NorthJersey.com, "We need to build more power plants, wind and solar, but we need to plan carefully for that, to ensure the ratepayers are not burdened by too much of the costs of that infrastructure."

Why is this matter concerning?

According to the Asbury Park Press, New Jersey electric bills have already increased by approximately 20% due to higher wholesale electricity prices, partially caused by the demand from data centers. Advocates worry that another increase would create financial difficulties for citizens, particularly older people who rely primarily on Social Security.

Additionally, those speaking out against the plans have pointed out that ratepayers would be covering the cost of the nuclear power plant before it ever generates electricity. Considering how long projects like this can take and the fact that they aren't always completed, customers would pay in advance for something they may never receive.

Nuclear energy offers the potential for more affordable, cleaner electricity, which makes it a helpful step in transitioning to renewable energy sources. However, some experts argue that going straight to solar energy would be far cheaper and a much quicker solution, and it wouldn't come with the need to carefully store and manage nuclear waste.

What can be done to lower the cost of electricity?

The fastest and simplest way to lower electric costs is to switch to clean energy sources, such as wind and solar.

For example, Ohio's House of Representatives passed a bill in 2025 that would establish a pilot program for community solar, which, if passed by the Senate, could save ratepayers significantly on their utility bills.

Meanwhile, the Viking Energy Wind Farm on the Shetland Islands saw success in lowering the price of electricity after connecting approximately half a million UK homes to wind power.

