Officials consider pilot program to allow residents to lower utility bills with 'community energy' — here's how it would work

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill to establish a 1.5-gigawatt pilot program for community solar, PV magazine reported. The bill passed the House with a 73-2 bipartisan majority.

If passed by the Senate, this bill will allow residents and small businesses to subscribe to local energy projects and receive credits on their monthly utility bills. It would even apply to renters and "those with unsuitable rooftops."

As PV magazine noted, "Subscribers will receive bill credits for their proportional share of electricity generated." The bill would also provide some protections for consumers, including banning upfront fees and early termination charges.

Community solar is a great way to save money on your energy bills and help reduce planet-heating pollution. It's especially suitable for people who rent or don't have the financial means to invest in their own solar panels.





That said, installing your own solar panels can save you even more money on energy — up to $3,000 or more per year, depending on your setup. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you simplify the process of going solar by linking you up with partners that can offer you concierge-level service and help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation. The Solar Explorer's trusted partners also offer $0-down subscription options for people working on a budget.

Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can help you cut your rate by up to 20%. Solar leasing programs allow you to take advantage of federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases via lower rates. Meanwhile, EnergySage has great resources for securing solar panel incentives and comparing bids.

No matter which option you choose, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills and protect yourself against rising energy costs. Savings can be even greater if you pair your solar system with battery storage and other electric appliances, such as efficient heat pump HVAC systems. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the perfect system for your home and budget.

Want to save even more money? The Palmetto Home app can help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple actions in your day-to-day life.

