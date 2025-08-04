Lawmakers reach across the aisle to fast-track legislation abolishing costly solar roadblocks: 'Will save … ratepayers more than $87 million'

A bipartisan effort means New Jersey homeowners will now face less red tape, and garner faster turnaround times, when applying for residential solar projects.

As EnergySage reported, lawmakers unanimously passed A5264, which requires the formation of an online solar permit platform. That tool could make the permit approval process for residential solar and battery projects almost instantaneous.

Expediting that process could have big impacts on residents' bank accounts and carbon footprints.

As EnergySage noted, the state ranks third-slowest in residential solar permitting, and more than 20% of projects that begin the permitting process are never finished. Permitting delays can also add thousands of dollars to the cost of energy projects.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Increasing solar installations will save New Jersey ratepayers more than $87 million by 2030 and add more than 560 clean energy jobs," the company wrote.

EnergySage knows something about using online platforms to make getting solar energy easier. The company's free tools let interested shoppers compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping homeowners reduce reliance on dirty fuel sources while also lowering their monthly energy bills.

Solar accounted for 7% of the Garden State's electricity generation in 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration. The state ranked 12th in total electricity produced from solar energy.

Under the new legislation, New Jersey's solar platform should be able to process three-quarters of residential solar permit applications by automatically checking permits against the State Uniform Construction Code. It will be available to residents 24 hours a day.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Getting the platform implemented quickly could be key for residents who want to maximize their solar savings. The passage of President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act means the federal solar tax credit, which is good for 30% off the installation cost, will expire at the end of 2025.

EnergySage estimates that people who use its tools before then can save up to $10,000 on average. Its mapping tool shows the average cost of solar installations on a state-by-state level as well as the incentives available in each state, giving consumers a one-two punch that can help them save the most money.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.