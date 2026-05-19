New Jersey joins 21-state fight over FDA flavored vape reversal as officials warn teens will be hooked next

Many single-use vapes contain plastic casings, electronic components, and lithium batteries, making them far more complicated than ordinary household waste.

New Jersey is joining a bipartisan, 21-state pushback against a federal proposal that critics say could make it easier for flavored e-cigarettes to end up on store shelves.

State officials argue that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's latest draft guidance could reopen the door to youth nicotine addiction by treating some flavors — including coffee, tea, spices, and mint — as potentially posing a lower risk to young users.

What's happening?

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the state has signed on to a multistate letter urging the FDA to withdraw the draft guidance issued March 11. Opponents say the proposal would weaken oversight of flavored vaping products.

Federal law requires each e-cigarette product to receive FDA authorization before it can be legally sold. Despite that requirement, the market remains flooded with thousands of unauthorized vape products. For years, the FDA generally limited approvals to tobacco- or menthol-flavored products. That approach now appears to be shifting.

On May 5, the FDA approved two fruit-flavored vaping products. According to AOL, citing Tampa Free Press, the agency said May 8 that unauthorized vapes and nicotine pouches would no longer be an enforcement priority. State officials say those decisions signal a broader pullback from public health enforcement.

Davenport accused the federal government of putting "corporate profits over kids' health" and said young people are especially vulnerable to nicotine addiction because their brains are still developing. The multistate coalition argues that research has consistently shown flavoring of all kinds — not just fruit or candy flavors — can play a major role in drawing teens into vaping.

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New Jersey, which was the earliest state to prohibit flavored vape sales and has banned usage in many public areas, joined attorneys general from 20 other states.

Why is this important?

Nicotine exposure in adolescents has been linked to problems with attention, learning, and mood, and addiction at a young age can carry long-term health consequences.

There is also a growing waste issue tied to the vaping industry, especially with disposable devices. Many single-use vapes contain plastic casings, electronic components, and lithium batteries, making them far more complicated than ordinary household trash.

When those products are tossed in regular garbage or littered, they can contribute to plastic pollution, create toxic e-waste, and even cause fires in garbage trucks or waste facilities if batteries are damaged.

Critics say that the combination — a higher risk of youth addiction and a fast-growing stream of difficult-to-manage waste — means weaker oversight could have consequences well beyond what appears on store shelves. More flavored products on the market could lead to more nicotine dependence among young people and more improperly discarded devices ending up in neighborhoods and waste systems.

What's being done about flavored vapes?

The multistate coalition is asking the FDA to continue applying strict review standards to all flavored e-cigarette products rather than making exceptions for certain flavor categories. State officials say consistent enforcement is essential if regulators want to curb youth nicotine use instead of allowing it to surge again.

New Jersey has already taken some of the strongest steps in the country. Along with banning flavored vape sales in 2020, New Jersey also participated in a 2022 settlement with Juul Labs worth $438.5 million that imposed major limits on the company's marketing.

For the public, support stronger tobacco-control policies, talk to teens about the dangers of nicotine addiction, and avoid throwing disposable vapes or e-cigarettes into regular household trash. Communities can also benefit when retailers, schools, and local governments provide clearer guidance on battery recycling and e-waste disposal.

State leaders say that if federal regulators hold the line and states continue pressing for tougher oversight, it could help protect young people from addiction while also reducing another growing stream of plastic and battery waste.

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