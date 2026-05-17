Resident shares photo of pile of vapes dumped outside their home: 'Incredibly rude'

While a disposable vape on the ground can be chalked up to accidental littering, eight disposable vapes on the ground is clear evidence of a crime. One frustrated resident stumbled across the unsightly scene of such irresponsible littering and shared it to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Someone dumped a bunch of vapes right outside my house," the original poster wrote, showing the brightly colored disposable devices scattered across pine needles and fallen leaves.

"Someone cleaned out their car. Incredibly rude," one commenter said.

Disposable vapes, or single-use vaping devices, create a lot of plastic and electronic waste. According to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Americans threw away nearly 500,000 disposable vapes in 2023. While many entered landfills, some found homes in natural habitats and spaces, as in this case.

Aside from showing a blatant lack of respect for Earth and people's enjoyment of the outdoors, this litter poses a waste hazard that can destroy ecosystems and contaminate resources.

Disposable vapes contain lithium-ion batteries that can degrade and become damaged, which could lead to fire or explosion.

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One vape user described the scary moment a vape pen exploded in her pocket while she was sitting in a car. She also had the frightening realization that she had taken that same device on a plane a week prior.

According to the American Lung Association, disposable vapes contain a variety of chemicals and metals that are harmful to human health. This includes known carcinogens such as acetaldehyde and formaldehyde; toxic chemicals found in herbicides and anti-freeze; and heavy metals including nickel, tin, and lead.

As vape litter deteriorates in natural spaces, the electronic waste leaches these pollutants into the ground, contaminating soil and the water supply, which affects humans and wildlife that depend on natural resources.

"This is just foul," one user commented.

"I can't decide if this is better or worse than cigarette butts," another user pondered.

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