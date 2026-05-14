FDA greenlights first fruit-flavored vapes as pediatricians warn of a concerning precedent

The move marks a notable shift for an agency that has long warned about the dangers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first fruit-flavored e-cigarettes for legal sale to adults in the United States — a decision that is sparking strong criticism from pediatricians and anti-tobacco advocates.

The move marks a notable shift for an agency that has long warned that sweet and fruity flavors can help hook young users, according to ABC News.

In early May, the FDA authorized four vaping products made by Glas for adults 21 and older: classic menthol, fresh menthol, gold, and sapphire pods. Two of those products are drawing particular attention: "gold," a mango-flavored pod, and "sapphire," a blueberry-flavored pod.

The approval stands out because FDA Administrator Marty Makary told ABC News in July, "There is not an approved vaping product in the United States that has one of these cutie-fruity flavors."

At the time, Makary, a doctor who also has a master's in public health from Harvard, also warned about children beginning to vape and becoming dependent on nicotine. But since July, he had been under mounting pressure to relent on his preferences, and the BBC reported that shortly after the authorization news, Makary would no longer be working with the FDA.

The FDA emphasized that it remains committed to cracking down on illicit vaping products, particularly those marketed to minors.

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"The FDA is working to increase options for current smokers, including flavored vaping products, for adults and adults only," an FDA spokesperson said in a statement.

Still, the authorization has raised concerns that products intended for adults could appeal to younger users as well. Pediatricians and public health advocates argue the decision could undermine years of efforts aimed at reducing youth vaping.

E-cigarettes are far from harmless. Nicotine exposure can interfere with adolescent brain development, and addiction in young users is often difficult to reverse.

"I personally have met kids who know they're addicted, they don't want to be addicted, and they can't stop this addiction path that they're on," Makary said.

There is also an environmental cost tied to the vaping industry. Disposable vapes and related products contribute to single-use plastic waste, toxic electronic waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries that can spark fires or leak harmful materials.

Even reusable products often rely on plastic pods and packaging that add to the waste stream, connecting vaping to broader public health and pollution concerns.

For now, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging federal officials to reconsider the authorization.

"This authorization is a departure from FDA's longstanding recognition in its review of these products that flavors pose significant risks to youth, setting a concerning precedent and leaving pediatricians deeply alarmed that these products will end up in the hands of young people," said American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Andrew Racine, per ABC News.

Parents and caregivers can also take proactive steps by starting early conversations with teens about nicotine addiction, monitoring flavored products that may appear harmless, and keeping vaping devices out of reach of children.

Proper disposal is important for adults who already use these products. Devices, pods, and lithium batteries should never be thrown into household trash or regular recycling bins.

Instead, used devices and batteries should be taken to approved e-waste or hazardous waste collection sites to help reduce pollution and fire risk.

People trying to quit nicotine are encouraged to seek evidence-based cessation tools rather than assuming flavored vaping products are a safer alternative.

"E-cigarettes are highly addictive, and for young people who start using them, the health consequences can be lifelong," Racine added.

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