Nonprofit inspires community with massive initiative tackling widespread gardening issue: 'Make a difference and see it in one season'

In the heart of East Nashville, Tennessee, Neighbors for Native Plant Conservation is leading a grassroots revolution to restore the region's fragile ecosystems, WKRN reported.

This nonprofit, co-founded by Bieke Puncochar and Bethany Patchin Crandell, is taking on a crisis: the rapid decline of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds that are essential to biodiversity.

Puncochar and Crandell's journey began when they transformed their own backyards into lush, native plant-filled yards. Their passion evolved into a mission to educate and equip their neighbors to do the same.

"That news of environmental problems often makes people feel so defeated because it's like, 'Does it matter if I do this or that?'" Puncochar told WKRN. "But you can actually make a difference and see it in one season."

The problem is clear. Traditional, imported plants don't support local pollinators. Without the right plants to feed on or lay eggs, bugs including caterpillars — the foundation of many food chains — can't survive. As Puncochar explained, the average chickadee parent pair needs 6,000-9,000 caterpillars to raise their chicks until they're ready to leave the nest.

Their solution? Neighbors for Native Plant Conservation designs and sells specialized plant kits containing species native to the Nashville area, including blazing star, cardinal flower, and wild petunia. These kits are curated to make it easy for anyone to plant a pollinator-friendly garden, no green thumb required.

"We picked the plants and then we put together kits that are specialized for this area, then anyone can do it if you know they are up for it," Puncochar said.

The nonprofit emphasizes the benefits of planting in the fall. "If you plant plants in fall, their roots get a chance to establish before spring comes around, before those high temperatures come around," Puncochar said. "They actually bloom faster, grow bigger."

In almost two years, the organization has sold over 10,000 plants, significantly expanding habitats for pollinators across the region. The impact is both ecological and personal. Restoring native ecosystems invites bees, butterflies, birds, and even deer into urban and suburban spaces, creating vibrant living landscapes.

But Puncochar and Crandell know their work is far from done. With more native plants, local ecosystems could become a thriving sanctuary for pollinators and the wildlife that depends on them. "By adding more plants, we can expand the ecological footprint of these species," Puncochar said.

For anyone hesitating, Puncochar had simple advice: "Don't let fear of not being a good gardener or whatnot hold you back." With their plant kits, even beginners can play a critical role in rebuilding ecosystems and ensuring pollinators — and the plants they sustain — have a future.

