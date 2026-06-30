Virginia gas customers face home-by-home storm shutoffs, and a longer road to service

"So, if you smell that odor, you want to leave the area immediately."

Getting natural gas service back after a hurricane is often more complicated than restoring electricity. In some cases, utility crews have to check affected homes individually.

That difference is particularly important in Virginia's Hampton Roads region. As WAVY reported, Virginia Natural Gas serves more than 310,000 customers there, and officials said even a relatively quiet hurricane season can be upended by one major storm.

What happened?

According to Virginia Natural Gas, storm-related gas outages involve a detailed safety process rather than a simple repair.

"We have to come to every home that's affected by the outage, secure their meters, make sure they're off. And then we'll make repairs to our facilities and before we re-energize that line, we have to come to everyone's home to turn the meters on and check all their appliances," Donovan Jones, the utility company's director of operations, told WAVY.

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Nonetheless, Jones said customers should generally leave natural gas utilities on during storms because pressure in the lines can help keep floodwater out.

It's also important to know how to identify the signs of a leak. "Natural gas has a distinct rotten egg odor," Jones said. "So, if you smell that odor, you want to leave the area immediately."

Officials also stressed that anyone who suspects a leak should call VA 811 and avoid anything that might create a spark, including matches, light switches, or a cellphone, per WAVY.

Why does it matter?

Hurricane season in Virginia is just getting started, running from June 1 through November 30.

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While storm preparation often focuses on electricity, generators, and evacuation supplies, gas safety can get less attention, making the return to normal even more complicated for households depending on natural gas for heating, hot water, or cooking.

For homeowners trying to make their homes more resilient, pairing solar with battery storage is one of the best ways to maintain access to power during storms and save money on home energy. EnergySage's free tools provide quick solar installation estimates and comparable quotes.

On average, the company can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installations, with its free mapping tool breaking down the cost of solar in each state, along with possible incentives.

What can I do?

The advice is straightforward: keep your gas service on if conditions allow, do not use flood-damaged appliances until they have been inspected, and protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning by not running a generator inside a home or garage.

If you do have a gas generator, Virginia Natural Gas recommends using a qualified contractor to complete the installation, according to WAVY.

A home battery storage system is another option for backup power and cooking needs — without the risks associated with gas generators or gas stoves. EnergySage also offers competitive installation estimates for battery storage, with or without solar, so you can boost home resilience and potentially last off-grid for a day or two in a storm or go off-grid more indefinitely with solar.

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