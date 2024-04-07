Biden administration weighs decision that could shutter US coal plants two years early: 'These ... standards will protect public health'

"We're cutting down on those pollutants that can make us sick."

In a move signaling a shift toward a greener energy landscape, the Biden administration is considering expediting the retirement of coal-fired power plants across the United States. This development comes as part of the administration's strategy to reduce pollution from the electricity sector.

Under the proposed plan, coal plants opting out of installing carbon-removal technology may face closure two years earlier than initially anticipated, according to Bloomberg.

While the Environmental Protection Agency initially proposed a timeline extending until 2040 for plant closures, this potential change represents a more assertive stance toward reducing pollution and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Accelerating the retirement of coal plants without stringent carbon controls aligns with the broader goal of reducing planet-warming pollution. This acceleration in the closure of coal-fired power plants also carries immense potential benefits for both everyday Americans and the environment.

Transitioning away from coal toward cleaner energy sources not only reduces harmful pollutants but also fosters the development and adoption of renewable energy technologies. This shift paves the way for job creation in the renewable energy sector, offering opportunities for economic growth and innovation.

Moreover, the move toward cleaner energy aligns with broader efforts to uphold public health and environmental integrity.

When we rely on dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas, we end up with a lot of harmful air pollution that can lead to a bunch of health problems, including asthma, heart disease, and even premature deaths. By using cleaner energy, we're cutting down on those pollutants that can make us sick.

Additionally, cleaner energy sources don't produce carbon pollution, which is the main culprit behind the overheating of our planet. This overheating is leading to more extreme weather events, like heat waves and intense storms, which can have direct and indirect effects on our health.

"These final carbon pollution standards will protect public health, reduce harmful pollutants, and deliver billions of dollars in climate and public health benefits," said the Environmental Protection Agency in an emailed statement.

By embracing cleaner, more affordable energy, we're not only protecting the planet but also creating a healthier environment for ourselves and future generations.

