Onlooker sparks outrage with video of jaw-dropping scene on billionaire's megayacht: 'Makes me so sick'

Most of us dream of exotic, expensive locations in a tropical paradise. But some rich people's vacations have sparked outrage on the internet because of their negative environmental impacts as well as the massive wealth disparities they bring into focus.

One such controversial vacation in St. Barts was captured by a TikToker.

In the video posted to the site, a helicopter is shown landing on a massive superyacht belonging to Nancy Walton, one of the family members behind the large retailer Walmart. The yacht is so large that it dwarfs many of the boats floating nearby in St. Barts.

Superyachts are a source of tremendous frustration.

This is because they demonstrate the large wealth disparity between the ultrarich and the working class. Many find it unnecessary to flaunt such excessive wealth, while others wish the fortunate would do more to help the less fortunate.

The large boats use a tremendous amount of resources and are damaging to the environment. As the Guardian reported, some of these massive ships release more harmful carbon pollution into the atmosphere in a year than some small countries.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Understandably, these behemoths are the source of much consternation on the internet.

For instance, a superyacht off the coast of Maui, Hawai'i, caused much damage to a local coral reef, sparking outrage. Another yacht docked in Florida fueled irritation when it was revealed that it had two smaller yachts onboard.

There are many ways to enjoy incredible vacations while limiting our environmental footprints. For example, travelers can choose low-impact travel options. Being mindful of vacationing responsibly is a great way to enjoy your trip, while also protecting our shared planet.

Commenters on the original post were understandably shocked by the video. One said, "Makes me so sick." Another added: "They overuse limited resources… What's so great about that?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.