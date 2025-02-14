Officials give exciting update on new 200-plus mph bullet train — here are the latest details and timeline

It was announced that the 508-kilometer Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway being built in India will have 100% green transit stations along the route.

The exciting news only amplifies the anticipation for this high-speed railway. It will stretch across 508 kilometers (315 miles) and operate at speeds up to 350 km/h (217 mph). The New Indian Express reported that all 12 railway stations will be loaded with eco-friendly attributes.

The bullet train is planned to be operational by mid-2027 at the latest. The dozen buildings along the way will reflect the uniqueness of their locations and be environmentally friendly. The goal is to foster community and positive connections across this massive track. And be kind to the planet, too.

Water-efficient fixtures, green construction materials, energy-efficient lights, integrated solar panels, large ventilated windows, and more features are expected. The stations will aim to use as little artificial light and air conditioning as possible. However, the eco-friendly features will still provide travelers with comfort.

Beyond the green buildings, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway could have other positive environmental impacts. The efficient bullet train will encourage mass transit over personal vehicles. According to an IQAir report, 27% of all India's pollution comes from vehicles. This train could help reduce vehicular emissions substantially.

While the train could disrupt certain wildlife areas, officials are making an effort to mitigate these effects. For example, mangrove trees were cut down to make way for the track, but National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has agreed to plant five times the trees that were cut down.

The National Board for Wildlife also requires at least two wildlife passage corridors be built along the track. This ensures animals that live in the area can cross safely. Leopards, wild boar, chital, and sambar deer are a few species that reside along the track. It seems every effort is being made to construct this bullet train without harming the planet.

An official told TNIE that railway stations will have "elements of sustainability featured right in the design." He continued, "Both passive and active energy-saving measures will reduce energy consumption." It's a brilliant example of improving human life without hurting the planet.

