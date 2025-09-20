Clothing company launches game-changing program that could transform how you shop for jeans — here's how it works

Everyone's been there. Suddenly, your tried-and-true jeans are looking a bit more dingy than you'd prefer, or a new trend has emerged — and your jeans don't make the cut.

MUD Jeans is reimagining how we shop for and wear denim with its Lease-A-Jeans program that gives you one year to decide whether you want to retain the jeans or return them for free and rent a new pair that better aligns with your style. While you'll save money on jeans, you'll also be joining a community committed to becoming a less wasteful society.

How does Lease-A-Jeans work?

Leasing MUD jeans is just as straightforward as purchasing a pair online — no extra hoops to jump through. When you are ready to add a pair to your cart, simply click "lease this jeans" and follow the checkout steps as usual. Plans start as low as €10.80 per month (roughly $13).

For the next 12 months, you'll pay your monthly fee, and after that, you'll own the jeans free and clear if you decide to keep them. If not, you can send them back to MUD to recycle or upcycle into new jeans, and you'll receive a 10% discount toward your next lease.

Additional leases beyond the first pair qualify for a 10% discount. You can also spread the love to your family and friends by inviting them to lease at a 10% discount from your account.

Why should I participate in MUD's leasing program?

In addition to saving money in the long term, you'll be helping to promote a more circular economy. After you return your jeans, MUD will upcycle or recycle them into new products or resell them as vintage, keeping raw materials in circulation and out of the overcrowded landfills.

This will contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future, as the fashion industry is the second-most polluting sector globally. Around 60% of clothing is discarded within a year of its production, according to data spotlighted by the European Research Council-funded Circular X.

Producing jeans is also a particularly resource-intensive process. While estimates vary, MUD says it takes around 7,000 liters of water on average to make one pair of jeans.

Are there similar programs to MUD's Lease-A-Jeans?

Rent the Runway, Nuuly, and Tulerie also offer clothing rental services to help consumers live more sustainably without sacrificing style.

Additionally, shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market to save money on clothing and reduce landfill waste — and, as one fashion fan ingeniously demonstrates, if a pair of thrifted jeans doesn't fit you perfectly at first, there are ways to make it work.

Trashie can also turn unwanted apparel into high-end rewards. After buying your Take Back Bag, load it up with up to 15 pounds of clothing, shoes, or accessories, and send it to Trashie for free for recycling. In return, you'll earn TrashieCash to redeem for rewards from popular brands.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



