Ski resort announces crushing decision to close after unusual season: 'Hit us hard'

While the United States' northeast seemed to be hit with tons of winter snow, not all parts of the U.S. experienced the season the same way, and it hurt ski resorts.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park posted a Facebook video explaining that it would temporarily close from February 9 due to rain and a lack of snow.

General manager Brendan Hickey said, "The rain hit us hard last night, it's going to hit us hard again today."

What's happening?

Unfortunately, this isn't the only closure the ski resort has experienced this season. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, it opened late for the season on December 27 and closed a week later due to similarly difficult conditions.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park isn't the only ski resort having issues, either. Mt. Ashland, which is located in Oregon, closed on January 15 due to warm weather, low snowpack, and no snow in the forecast.

The problem isn't isolated to the West Coast of the U.S. Japan had a rocky start to the ski season, too. Several Japanese ski resorts had to delay opening at the start of the season due to insufficient snow for safe operations.

Reduced snow has also been an issue for a few years. For example, in 2023, parts of the French Alps were pictured completely bare despite being a skiing destination.

Why is the closing of ski resorts a concern?

Many of these ski resorts are vital for their communities. They're a driver of their city or state's economy, and they provide jobs for locals — not just at the ski resorts, but at the surrounding hotels, restaurants, and shops. Late starts and closing on and off can really affect communities that rely on them.

Meanwhile, it's also a sign of the impact rising global temperatures are having. Warmer weather leads to more rainfall rather than snowfall, which can interrupt ski seasons and negatively impact ecosystems that rely on snow or ice.

What's being done about ski resort closures?

Many Swiss organizations, including the Tourism Office and the Association of Swiss Tourism Managers, have collaborated on Snow Compass, a scientific model that predicts the number of snow days ski resorts will have that season.

The model also provides solutions, which help resorts plan better. These include better infrastructure for higher-altitude resorts, additional activities such as festivals, wellness activities, and tubing, and possibilities for year-round tourism.

Luckily, Mt. Shasta Ski Park reopened on February 17, as it announced on its Instagram. However, this is an ongoing issue plaguing ski resorts worldwide.

