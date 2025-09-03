MotoGP makes groundbreaking change in its Grand Prix races: 'A significant departure'

Starting in the 2027 season, all MotoGP Grand Prix classes will use non-fossil fuels.

The company noted in a statement that this is another step forward from the decision it made in 2024, when it mandated that fuels must be made up of at least 40% non-fossil fuels.

"This transition … [marks] a significant departure from current fuels, which are predominantly derived from crude oil refinement," MotoGP stated.

Instead of crude oil, which is made of petroleum, MotoGP will consider two other sources: biofuels and e-fuels.

The U.S. Department of Energy says that biofuels are made from things such as plants and algae. Biofuels are considered renewable, like solar and wind power, because we can keep growing plants. E-fuels, on the other hand, are made by capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

Neither source of energy is clean because they put pollution back into the air. MotoGP will also have to consider the different ways biofuels and e-fuels can be produced. If the right decisions aren't made, these fuels could harm the environment instead of helping it, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Renewable and clean energies are creating jobs and bolstering investments in the economy. The fuels MotoGP will use may not be perfect, but they'll reduce the company's reliance on dirty energy.

Biofuel production has the added benefit of allowing farms to make more money. And both fuels will reduce the amount of resources used to produce energy. This transition doesn't need to be perfect — what's most important is making progress with humanity in mind.

As it moves forward, MotoGP will analyze the environmental impact of the fuels it uses with a carbon-14 test.

"The C14 test measures the fraction of C14, which is the shorter-lived carbon isotope, missing in fossil substances due to its decay over a long time, over total carbon, and compares it to the standard levels found in the atmosphere," the organization stated.

By using this test, MotoGP ensures that the fuels it uses are not fossil fuels.

