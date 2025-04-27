Manufacturers join forces in massive deal that could lower costs and speed up shipping: 'We can deliver even greater value to our customers'

This joint venture is positioned to benefit businesses, consumers, and the environment.

Global engineering and manufacturing conglomerate Motherson and sustainable packaging manufacturer Sanko Japan are teaming up to improve packaging for consumers and the planet.

According to Mobility Outlook, Motherson and Sanko joined forces in early February. The companies want to lower logistics costs, revolutionize various industries with sustainable packaging solutions, and streamline material handling. These goals reduce consumer and business costs while improving efficiency. People can get products sooner and at a lower price.

Motherson, based in India, is a global leader in engineering and producing across numerous industries. The company works on vision systems, polymer products, lighting, electronics, precision metals, industrial solutions, and aerospace. Improving packaging across so many industries could reduce plastic waste substantially.

Roughly 40% of the globe's plastic waste comes from packaging, per Our World in Data. Considering 300 million tons of plastic is produced annually, according to the University of Colorado, Boulder, finding ways to eliminate or reduce plastic in packaging is a massive step toward a cooler planet.

Sanko is the owner of Super Film, one of the world's most innovative packaging film manufacturers. It has introduced flexible designs that foster a circular economy. Rather than being used once and sent to a landfill, where it contributes to pollution, it can be repurposed, reused, or recycled.

Sanko's ethos is that humans are responsible for the environmental impact of every action taken. It strives to reduce carbon pollution in every aspect of business. Its mission helps cool the planet and slow climate change.

This partnership joins Sanko's sustainably focused innovation with Motherson's global reach. Together, they can transform packaging into a sustainable solution, not a commodity. They can reduce landfill waste and the use of fossil fuels that create harmful carbon pollution.

According to Mobility Outlook, Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said: "Reimagining packaging as an engineered solution, rather than a simple commodity, offers immense benefits in logistics, cost efficiencies, and sustainability. This collaboration with Sanko allows us to support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals while enhancing supply chain value."

Toshihiko Goto, a Sanko president, explained: "By combining Motherson's strong international presence with our expertise in sustainable packaging solutions, we can deliver even greater value to our customers."

