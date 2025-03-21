Leading company announces big change that could redefine how products are packaged: 'We strive to do our part'

The American branch of the Dutch-based international company has been creating packaging solutions since 1975.

A leading packaging company just made it easier for businesses to go green. DaklaPack US, known for sustainable packaging and kitting solutions, has unveiled a new website featuring user-friendly navigation to showcase its Earth-friendly options, reported Business Insider.

The American branch of the Dutch-based international company has been creating packaging solutions since 1975. Its new digital home highlights its expertise in recyclable pouches, medical packaging, and specialized kitting services.

For businesses that want to reduce waste while maintaining quality, DaklaPack offers everything from stand-up pouches to flexible packaging made from paper and sustainable materials. Its products serve industries ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Companies can now more easily find packaging solutions that save money and resources while reducing pollution. Using recyclable mono-materials, recycled content, bio-based alternatives, and compostable materials like PLA, DaklaPack helps reduce the production of single-use plastics that fill our landfills and pollute our communities.

Some critics point out that sustainable packaging often costs more upfront than traditional options. However, DaklaPack addresses this by offering custom solutions that fit each client's budget while incorporating eco-friendly elements. Plus, as more companies adopt these alternatives, prices continue to drop.

"At DaklaPack, we strive to do our part to address sustainability issues through our products and business practices," said a spokesperson for DaklaPack US. "Providing innovative, sustainable packaging is DaklaPack's core expertise, which is why we use these skills and knowledge to lay the foundation of our sustainability program."

By reducing dependence on petroleum-based packaging, companies using these solutions decrease harmful pollution that threatens community health. Less plastic production means fewer microplastics in our water and food, creating a healthier future for everyone.

The newly designed website makes finding these solutions simpler than ever. Businesses looking for sustainable shipping, packaging, and filling solutions can browse the site at daklapack.us.

