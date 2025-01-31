New study shows Tesla gaining serious traction on legacy car brands: 'It is not surprising'

The uptick in Tesla units globally has been largely due to ongoing innovations focused both on design and features.

An efficient vehicle can build a lasting brand. Many automakers are adding new features and designs, which has increased the opportunity to think outside the box. As drivers continue to show excitement for their longtime favorite car manufacturers, newer brands have also managed to build loyalty.

As reported by Teslarati, a new study by Compare The Market found that Tesla was the most searched car brand in 34 countries, including the United States, in 2024 — up from 29 the previous year.

Despite the surge in popularity, or at least interest surrounding the new Cybertruck, Tesla still trails Toyota, the most searched car brand worldwide.

Both car manufacturers have shared plans to expand their fleets. In the past year, Toyota released important vehicles such as a new and improved Prius hybrid and a hybrid model of the RAV4 SUV.

Tesla has also announced its first two autonomous driving vehicles, the Cybercab and the Robovan, which drew a lot of attention, though it's likely the Cybertruck that drove the most searches, along with the often controversial statements and actions of the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

Compare The Market's executive general manager of general insurance, Adrian Taylor, echoed a sentiment felt by many: "It's not surprising to see Toyota still at the top multiple years running. Toyota is such a strong brand with a great reputation that they've maintained for years. However, it is interesting to see Tesla continue to be number one in specific countries and competing with brands that have long been strong in particular countries, like Ford in the U.S.A. and Volvo in Sweden."

The uptick in Tesla units globally has been largely due to ongoing innovations focused both on design and features. For example, Tesla has invested $76 million in wireless charging technology, which lends to the possibility of being able to charge an electric vehicle over a designated charging pad.

Purchasing an EV is a choice that benefits drivers beyond style. A recent study found that 90% of Americans can enjoy the cost savings that come from operating an EV as there is no reliance on dirty energy, and maintenance is less extensive.

In addition, driving an EV benefits local air quality, decreasing as much as 4.5 tons of harmful gases annually. These benefits have driven (pun intended) customer interest in automakers who strive for safety, style, and the planet's well-being.

