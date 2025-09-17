Officials greenlight innovative plan to solve 2 problems at once at major reservoir: 'It's a pioneering project'

Morocco is taking steps to fight back against its worst drought in decades with a project that blends renewable energy and water conservation.

Officials have launched a floating solar pilot program at a reservoir near Tangier that could help protect water supplies while also generating clean electricity.

Agence France-Presse, via France 24, reported that the pilot project, which began late last year, involves thousands of floating solar panels, known as "floatovoltaics," that cover parts of the Tangier reservoir.

By shading the water, the panels reduce evaporation by about 30%, according to water ministry official Yassine Wahbi. At the same time, they generate green power for the nearby Tanger Med port complex.

Morocco's reservoirs have been shrinking rapidly, now at just one-third of their capacity due to rising temperatures and low rainfall.

Citing official figures, AFP noted that between October 2022 and September 2023 alone, the country lost the equivalent of more than 600 Olympic swimming pools of water every single day to evaporation.

If we consider this project's potential on a larger scale, this technology could become a lifeline for Morocco's drought-stricken communities.

The stakes are, of course, high. Official data shared by AFP shows Morocco's water reserves have fallen by nearly 75% in the past decade compared with the 1980s.

Heat waves and prolonged dry periods are a direct result of rising global temperatures, putting pressure on both urban and rural water systems.

Experts say the floating solar panels are a win-win. They help conserve water while cutting dependency on dirty energy sources such as oil and gas, ultimately supporting Morocco's clean energy goals.

"It's a pioneering project," said climate scientist Mohammed-Said Karrouk, per AFP, noting that even partial coverage of large reservoirs could significantly reduce water loss.

The government plans to expand the Tangier installation to 22,000 panels, enough to cover 10 hectares and generate about 13 megawatts of electricity.

Officials are also studying two more potential sites and considering tree planting along reservoir banks to help reduce wind-driven evaporation.

Morocco is already investing heavily in desalination and has launched a "water highway" canal system to transfer reserves between regions. If successful, the floatovoltaic pilot could complement those efforts while inspiring similar projects in other drought-hit regions worldwide.

As officials put it, per AFP, the project marks "an important gain in a context of increasingly scarce water resources," and offers a glimpse of how innovation can help protect both people and ecosystems.

