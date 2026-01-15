Officials launch total ban on everyday grocery store item that will reshape customer shopping habits: 'This is so ridiculous'

It can actually save you a lot of time and effort.

The new year has ushered in more than just a slew of resolutions. In one Maryland county, a ban on plastic carryout bags has now gone into full effect.

As NBC 4 Washington reported, shoppers in Montgomery County will now have to use more sustainable options to help carry out their items.

On January 1, 2026, the county's Bring Your Own Bag Law went into effect, meaning that your everyday plastic grocery bag is now off-limits.

The legislation is designed to reduce plastic waste and protect local waterways by prohibiting plastic carryout bags.

Plastics can contaminate water sources with harmful chemicals, and as they break apart over time, they release microplastics that can enter the bodies of aquatic species through ingestion.

These tiny particles can eventually enter human bodies through seafood and from polluted water supplies. Microplastics have been linked to numerous human health issues, although further study is needed to understand their effects.

Plastic bags can also harm animals on land. In India, for example, veterinarians removed 90 pounds of plastic, including bags, from a cow's stomach.

Shoppers who don't bring a reusable bag will be charged a 10-cent fee for paper bags at most retail establishments. Five cents of that cost will go back to the retailer to cover costs, and the other five cents go to the county's Water Quality Protection Charge Fund.

Despite the county's efforts to help reduce the ongoing concern of plastic pollution, many area residents voiced their displeasure with the enactment of the law. For some, the added responsibility is just another burden.

"I mean, as I was packing this, I was thinking, 'So what if I have heavy items? It's going to bust through.' This is so ridiculous," one shopper said.

While another resident agreed that the ban's required paper bag fee was inconvenient, it was at least being put to good use.

"Actually, the bag fee, it's annoying, but it helps," the resident said. "It really helps and it helps with the littering problem. It helps with people being too fast and loose with the plastic bags."

Montgomery County isn't the only place to introduce such a ban. In Vermont, a statewide ban in 2020 led to a 91% decrease in plastic bag use, and around 70% of residents viewed the legislation as positive.

Although it can seem like a hindrance at first, using reusable shopping bags can actually save you a lot of time and effort. By having a dedicated storage area in your car for reusable bags, you can always have them on hand when you go shopping.

Since they are more durable than regular plastic bags, you can often fill them with more groceries to avoid the need for multiple bags.

