Veterinarians make disturbing discovery inside suffering cow's stomach during surgery: 'If left unattended for long, the animal will die'

Veterinarians in India are sounding the alarm after removing nearly 90 pounds of plastic from a cow's stomach, expressing concerns that other animals may be suffering in silence.

What's happening?

A stray cow was found in Berhampur, and veterinarians observed that the animal was clearly in pain, experiencing trouble passing stool and urine, The Times of India reported.

During a surgery that lasted three hours, they made a disturbing discovery, determining that plastic waste had accumulated in its stomach.

The vets explained that stray cattle often end up with plastic in their stomachs after feeding on discarded leftovers in polythene bags.

"It results in bloating as the animal's intestines get blocked," lead veterinarian Satya Narayan Kar explained. "If left unattended for long, the animal will die."

Why is plastic debris so concerning?

Plastics have surged in popularity and prevalence since their introduction in the mid-20th century.

Now, more than 400 million metric tons, or around 440 million tons, of plastic are produced each year.

This chemical-based material routinely ends up in landfills and bodies of water, with only about 10% of it being recycled.

Plastics have been found nearly everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peak to the lowest point of the ocean.

Microplastics, a pervasive form of plastic debris, have been linked with a range of health problems in humans and wildlife.

Various studies have linked the presence of plastics in animals bodies to hormonal changes. Discarded plastic can also block gastrointestinal pathways.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

India is the world's largest plastic polluter, accounting for approximately 20% of global annual plastic production.

National initiatives look to raise awareness about plastic consumption and reduce demand.

In the meantime, average people can reduce the amount of plastic they use on a daily basis. Reusing and recycling at home keeps plastic out of landfills, too.

