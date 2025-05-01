  • Business Business

Major company makes big move that could change how many products are packaged: 'Exciting opportunities'

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Mondi

Global sustainable packaging company Mondi recently announced its acquisition of the Western European assets of Schumacher Packaging, European Supermarket Magazine reported.

Mondi is known for its paper production and a range of eco-friendly packaging products. Now, it will be able to bring those products to more customers than ever before.

Its new properties include two large box plants in Ebersdorf and Greven, Germany, both of which are outfitted with the latest production equipment.

Existing customers of Schumacher Packaging can now transition to Mondi's reliable range of products and services. Meanwhile, Mondi expects that the new additions will help reduce its impact on the environment, including waste production and air pollution, and increase its efficiency.

"Together we will expand our eCommerce and FMCG offering, particularly in Western Europe, presenting exciting opportunities to introduce the group's unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions," said Mondi Group CEO Andrew King, per European Supermarket Magazine.

Switching to sustainable packaging options such as cardboard instead of plastic is a vital part of protecting our climate and broader environment. Plastic is made from highly polluting oil, and it sheds microplastics as it breaks down, making it a source of even more pollution.

Paper, on the other hand, is both recyclable and compostable, and when made from correctly managed new-growth trees or faster-growing plants, it's completely sustainable. That's why many manufacturers are giving up plastic packaging and embracing paper instead wherever possible.

This new acquisition may give Mondi a boost, which it needs after mixed success in 2024.

While its reported group revenue was up slightly from 2023, its profit before tax declined compared to the previous year, and several other metrics also decreased, European Supermarket Magazine reported.

