Tesla facing criticism over concerning issues with newly updated model: 'The brand is what does the talking'

Tesla has built its reputation on innovation and sleek electric vehicles that stand out from the crowd.

Its latest move, the launch of the Model YL, looks to capture families who want more space in an electric SUV, Inside EVs reported.

The YL stretches the popular Model Y into a longer, three-row version, hoping to compete in markets such as China, where the appetite for family-sized EVs is growing fast. But early reviews suggest that the brand's newest addition may not be the family-friendly upgrade drivers were hoping for.

What's happening?

The YL has already gone on sale in China and could arrive in Europe soon.

YouTuber Mark Rainford of Inside China Auto recently test-drove the car and shared mixed impressions. While he praised its handling and balance, he noted that comfort takes a back seat.

The third-row seats are tight on legroom and positioned low to the floor, with passengers' heads located close to the rear glass.

That design, combined with a stiff, bouncy ride, makes long trips less comfortable than in many rival electric SUVs.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands such as Li Auto and Nio offer plush interiors, reclining seats, and more entertainment features, areas where Tesla's minimalist design falls short.

Why is this important?

For consumers, these early reviews raise questions about value and practicality.

Families seeking a spacious, premium electric SUV may find the YL less accommodating than expected. As Rainford put it, "In China … the brand is what does the talking," he said, per Inside EVs.

That reputation may keep Tesla competitive for now, but long-term loyalty could fade if rivals continue to outpace it in comfort and features.

There's also a potential environmental consequence. If buyers skip EVs because they don't meet comfort or usability expectations, it could slow the wider adoption of electric vehicles, delaying progress toward reducing transportation pollution.

What's being done about it?

Tesla hasn't announced changes to address these issues, and it's not clear if the YL will come to the U.S. market. For now, shoppers are encouraged to compare EVs carefully.

While Tesla's performance and brand appeal remain for many, comfort and everyday usability still matter, especially for families considering a switch.

