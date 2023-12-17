Tesla Model Y showcases off-roading chops against Jeeps in viral video: ‘Now this is impressive’

With its low clearance and sleek look, the Tesla Model Y may look like an SUV meant for city driving. But in a video recently posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a Model Y beats two Jeeps to the top of a sand dune.

In fact, it was the only one of the three to make it to the top. The others turned around well before reaching the summit.

Though the Model Y started uphill next to one of the Jeeps and well behind the other, it didn’t take long for the Tesla SUV to overtake the other two vehicles to the point that they weren’t even in the frame by the time the Model Y approached the top of the dune.

Tesla vehicles are routinely beating their combustion engine counterparts. Earlier this year, a Model S defeated a Chevy Corvette in a drag race, and it wasn’t even close.

Maybe the performance of the Model Y in the sand shouldn’t come as such a surprise. It has an Off-Road Assist mode, which is designed to balance torque between the front and rear motors, as well as improve traction “on rough and soft surfaces where one side of the vehicle may lose traction while the other side still has traction,” according to the owner’s manual.

Clearly, in the video, torque and traction were not an issue for the Model Y.

This video of the Tesla Model Y may be one of the first to show how clean energy electric vehicles (EVs) could impact off-roading, but it likely won’t be the last. Jeep is continually updating its Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept, which is aimed at manufacturing the optimal off-road EV.

And let’s not forget about Tesla’s newly released Cybertruck, test units of which were recently spotted at Baja for some off-road durability testing.

One person commented on the video, “Tesla’s off-roading game is on another level compared to other cars.”

Another said, “Wow, now this is impressive! Tesla should demonstrate more of this capability.”

