New partnership offers head-turning deal for new EV buyers: 'Enhancing the customer journey'

The deal applies to buyers of six specific models.

A new partnership is letting U.K. drivers who buy certain electric cars get stylish home chargers fitted for £999 ($1,352), reported EV Powered.

Mobilize has partnered with Andersen to offer colorful wall chargers to customers purchasing EVs from three automotive brands.

Those who purchase cars ranging from city runabouts to spacious family vehicles can now get a seven-kilowatt charger professionally installed at the promotional price.

The deal applies to buyers of six specific models, including the compact, city-friendly Dacia Spring, the retro-styled Renault 5, the practical Renault 4, the family-oriented Renault Scenic, the sleek Renault Megane, and the sporty Alpine A290. Each vehicle can be paired with a home charger that matches the owner's style.

Buyers can pick from 200 different colors for their wall unit, which also works with rooftop solar panels. This allows drivers to fuel their cars using solar energy from their own homes. For those interested in solar power, compare quotes from local installers with EnergySage.

The wall units simplify life for EV owners by allowing them to plug in overnight at home, eliminating the need to hunt for public charging stations. These chargers communicate with power companies to juice up cars when electricity costs drop to around 6.7 pence per kilowatt-hour, putting hundreds of pounds back in drivers' pockets each year.

Smart charging compatibility means the units can work with popular energy plans that offer the lowest rates during off-peak hours.

Making home charging cheaper and easier means fewer gas-powered cars on roads, which cuts down on harmful exhaust fumes. Reduced pollution leads to healthier breathing for everyone, particularly children and seniors, whose lungs are most susceptible to dirty air.

Business leaders celebrated what this deal could mean for drivers. Rosa Aguirre of Mobilize said the arrangement gives customers top-tier charging that complements their vehicles' modern features.

David Martell of Andersen added, "We look forward to supporting Mobilize in enhancing the customer journey through quality, design-led EV charging solutions."

