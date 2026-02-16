Lawmakers pass bill cracking down on controversial practice along US coast: 'This is a major win'

Alabama lawmakers passed new legislation in February to protect Mobile Bay ecosystems and maintain vital shipping operations, per Yellowhammer.

The new laws will prioritize both environmental protection and the economy. The Alabama House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved HB181, restricting thin-layer dredge disposal known as "mud dumping" but still allowing continued channel dredging vital to the Port of Mobile and the state's coastal economy.

Dredging removes sediment and debris from waterways to keep shipping channels deep enough for cargo vessels to navigate. However, disposing of this dredged material directly in the bay via thin-layer dumping can destroy vital underwater habitats.

The measure advanced through the Alabama Senate County and Municipal Government committee and is awaiting full Senate approval.

"This is a major win for Mobile Bay and a real step toward ending mud dumping once and for all," environmental group Mobile Baykeeper stated on social media, per the news outlet.

The group added that dredged material disposal has "smothered oyster reefs and seagrass, damaging the very habitat our fisheries and coastal communities depend on."

"Today's unanimous vote proves we can stop irresponsible mud dumping in Mobile Bay while protecting our strong Alabama economy," State Representative Rhett Marques said after it passed the House.

By restricting harmful disposal practices, coastal residents, the environment, and the local economy can all benefit. Creating healthier bay ecosystems can also help maintain commercial fishing industries and reduce contamination risks.

There were previous federal loopholes that allowed dredged material to be classified as beneficial use, even though it was disposed of directly into the bay. The new law closes this gap and establishes stricter definitions.

State Senator Chris Elliott partnered with Marques on the legislation, emphasizing economic and environmental alignment.

"Mobile Bay is one of Alabama's greatest economic assets, and protecting it strengthens, not weakens, our business climate," Elliott said, according to the news outlet.

Alabama joins Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Virginia as states that have adopted policies regulating the disposal of dredged material.

"I'm committed to protecting Mobile Bay and making sure Alabama leads on coastal stewardship," Marques said. "This legislation reflects conservative principles: Protect what drives our economy, use taxpayer dollars wisely, and follow the science on what works."

