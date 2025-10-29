Frustrated MLB fan shares clip of baffling moment during TV broadcast: 'This is getting out of hand'

"There are agencies in place that should protect consumers from things like this."

A Reddit post showing a Major League Baseball broadcast jammed with on-screen ads frustrated many baseball fans, who said that the excessive advertising made the game harder to watch.

"This is getting out of hand," wrote a commenter — a sentiment that echoed across the replies.

The post, which drew several comments on r/baseball, highlighted a moment during a game where the screen was plastered with branding. At one point, digital overlays surrounded the player's head, while standard sponsored ads filled the background.

While the uproar may seem like a gripe about sports broadcasting, it taps into a larger environmental problem. Ad saturation not only pushes products but also encourages overconsumption, which drives the production of goods that release harmful, heat-trapping pollution and contribute to overflowing landfills.

Take a look at the fast fashion industry. Earth.Org reported that the industry produces hundreds of billions of garments and 92 million tons of textile waste each year. What's more, the average U.S. consumer will likely throw away 81.5 pounds of clothes annually. Garments made of nylon and polyester also shed microplastics.

Research commissioned by The Advertising Coalition found that every dollar of ad spend brought in around $21 in sales on average. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. industry sector, which is responsible for producing goods and raw materials, accounted for 30% of the country's total air pollution.

Direct pollution from the industry sector accounted for 23% of the country's heat-trapping pollution, making it the third-largest contributor after transportation and electricity generation.

As the pressure to buy becomes more and more damaging, people have turned to thrifting and "buy nothing" groups, which keep gear in play longer and cut costs for families. Limiting advertising exposure and encouraging regulations that protect consumers from excessive marketing can also help shift habits toward a less wasteful culture.

"Hey! I'm trying to watch an advertisement, get this damn baseball game outta here!" joked one Redditor.

"I'm not trying to make things political whatsoever, but there are agencies in place that should protect consumers from things like this, and when we go all in on de-regulation in favor of profit this is the result," another commenter wrote.

