New report uncovers seedy tactic used by corporations to apparently influence sports fans: 'An attempt to divert attention'

These conglomerates have been trying to "buy a social license to operate," per NWI.

What's happening?

New Weather Institute, a think-tank and co-op, found big oil and gas firms have sponsored $5.6 billion in sportswashing deals for motorsports, golf, football, and snow sports.

Large companies, especially ones in the non-renewable energy business, establish associations with major sports events to limit backlash and shield their involvement in the current climate crisis. This process is known as sportswashing and is essentially the funding of sports events to restore a tarnished reputation.

After tracing more than 200 sponsorship deals between sports teams and the non-renewable energy industry, NWI found that almost no major spectator sport was untouched by big oil and gas funds.

The report also found that Saudi Arabia's national oil company Aramco was the biggest single investor in sports sponsorship, with a total of $1.3 billion spread across 10 deals. Other big oil and gas companies that were top investors include Ineos, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

In 2023, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly said, "If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we'll continue doing sportswashing."

Why is sportswashing important?

Sportswashing is a way for big oil and gas to avoid taking responsibility for their role in the climate crisis. As more companies use sportswashing as a way to hide their harmful practices, the more big oil and gas will continue to pollute the environment and increase the globe's rising temperatures.

"These types of sponsorship deals buy so-called 'social license' to operate, in an attempt to divert attention from their role in fuelling the climate crisis and harming human health," states the NWI report.

Sportswashing is also a way for companies to associate their harmful products with the excitement of the sports event. By wrongly portraying themselves in a positive light, big oil and gas cover up the major climate and health consequences their businesses are causing around the world.

What's being done about sportswashing?

Activists are speaking out against sportswashing in an attempt to hold big oil and gas accountable. As more reports underscore sportswashing, activists hope policymakers will take the necessary actions to restrict big oil and gas.

