Shopper stunned after opening $18,000 worth of high-end clothing: 'As soon as I [got] home, everything broke'

Luxury fashion has long been sold on the promise of craftsmanship and durability. But in recent years, these items have been falling apart just as quickly as cheaper, fast-fashion items, according to CNN. In one case, thousands of dollars' worth of items fell apart almost immediately.

What's happening?

According to the report, New York-based model and influencer Wisdom Kaye posted videos showing several items he bought from Italian luxury brand Miu Miu breaking as he unpacked them at home. Kaye said he spent roughly $18,000 on the items and showed a gold button detaching from a denim vest and a zipper breaking on a sweater.

"As soon as I [got] home, everything broke," Kaye says in the first video.

In a follow-up video cited by CNN, a replacement garment sent by the brand also loses a button while being tried on. Miu Miu told CNN the incidents were "isolated" and that its return rate remains low.

Why is sustainable fashion important?

This issue reflects the downsides of overproduction and the decline in durability across the fashion industry. According to the UN Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for between 2% and 8% of global air pollution, largely due to the energy-intensive manufacturing process and fast production cycles. Plus, synthetic fibers shed tons of tiny microplastics into our waterways, contributing to long-term health issues for wildlife and humans.

It's not just luxury items that are declining in quality for those who can afford them; affordable items bought daily by everyday people are, too. Shopper reviews have also circulated, expressing regret after purchasing fast-fashion items that arrived poorly made or were completely unwearable.

What's being done about sustainability?

Most people's goal is to turn to longer-lasting alternatives while still being able to shop affordably. Secondhand shopping can save the average shopper roughly $1,700 per year while keeping clothing in circulation longer. Supporting eco-friendly clothing brands can also help reduce irresponsible practices.

And since Americans discard an average of 81 pounds of clothing, much of it still usable, brands are incentivized to overproduce. So, another easy and accessible way to keep clothes in circulation is to resell, donate, or upcycle instead of throwing them out.

