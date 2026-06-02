As AI boom drives surge in electricity demand, energy giant eyes major LNG expansion

Mitsui is positioning itself to profit from rising energy demand, and its strategy suggests natural gas will remain part of the conversation.

Mitsui & Co. is looking across the Middle East, the United States, and Australia for new liquefied natural gas opportunities as electricity demand rises with the AI boom.

The push comes as data centers require enormous amounts of power. Mitsui is pursuing LNG at a time when fossil fuels are becoming more of a liability to energy companies.

What happened?

Mitsui CEO Kenichi Hori told Bloomberg News that the Japanese trading house is looking to expand its LNG and gas chemicals business, including through equity stakes in projects and offtake agreements, according to Rigzone.

The company is eyeing projects under a new midterm plan unveiled in May. Hori said growing demand from data centers is a major driver, pointing to the power needs of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"Mitsui is one of Japan's 'big five' trading houses, a Warren Buffett-backed group that also includes Mitsubishi Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Itochu Corp., and Marubeni Corp," Rigzone stated. Those firms have benefited from high commodity prices and a weak yen, and Mitsui plans to direct some of its resources toward meeting AI-related electricity demand.

How that demand will be met remains unsettled. While some companies are turning to gas to fill near-term supply gaps, others are pursuing cleaner options such as renewables, storage, and grid upgrades to support the next wave of digital infrastructure.

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Why does it matter?

Data centers are major sources of electricity demand, triggering a rush for reliable power. But there is also financial risk in pouring capital into fossil fuel infrastructure. LNG projects are expensive, slow, and vulnerable to becoming liabilities as the global economy shifts toward cleaner energy.

Fossil fuel-heavy strategies increasingly look less attractive than businesses tied to renewables, energy efficiency, and modern grid technology.

Energy investment decisions can shape utility bills, local air quality, and regional economic resilience. Projects that lock in fossil fuel dependence can leave communities exposed to volatile fuel prices, while cleaner energy systems can provide more stable costs and public health benefits.

The AI buildout is accelerating electricity demand at a time when global conflict is showing the weaknesses in the fossil fuel supply chain, leading companies to weigh a short-term push for gas against a more modern clean energy buildout.

What's being done?

Mitsui is positioning itself to profit from rising energy demand, and its strategy suggests LNG will remain part of the conversation. Taking stakes in projects and signing offtake agreements can help the company secure supply as new data centers come online.

At the same time, the market is moving in other directions. Many companies racing to power AI are also seeking cleaner electricity sources, creating openings for solar, wind, batteries, transmission upgrades, and other technologies that can support growth without deepening fossil fuel dependence.

Clean energy industries are creating jobs, strengthening energy security, providing economic and political sovereignty, and increasingly offering more upside than fossil fuel businesses that may struggle as the transition accelerates.

"We're always looking for expansion opportunities in LNG and gas chemicals," Hori said, noting that companies seeking clean energy for AI infrastructure are creating a "big additional demand" for LNG.

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