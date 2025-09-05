Small town adds high-tech amenity for visitors to historic US site: 'People come from all over the world'

"There is an opportunity, if they want to take it."

A small Virginia community has made it easier for electric vehicle owners to explore local wineries and historic sites by adding a quick-charge station, Canary Media reported.

Middleburg, a town of fewer than 1,000 people an hour outside the nation's capital, installed the fast-charging equipment after local leaders saw battery-powered cars downtown. They decided to help these drivers power up while browsing shops and restaurants.

Lynne Kaye, who leads the town's sustainability group, said the station aligns with Middleburg's history. "Since colonial times it has been a stopping place, and it's continued to be a place where people come from all over the world, as well as from the greater D.C. area," she said.

Getting the right equipment wasn't easy. Most suppliers required buying six or more units, too many for a modest government building lot and out of place for an old-fashioned downtown area.

XCharge North America offered the solution. The manufacturer supplied a single charger at no cost, and Middleburg covered setup expenses.

Drivers used the station 181 times during the first year. Activity picked up after that, reaching 268 uses in just a few months of 2025.

The station benefits everyone who touches it. EV owners can use it to fill their batteries in less than 60 minutes instead of several hours. During that time, they can shop and eat locally.

Even tourists benefit. The device is situated along Highway 50, which runs across Virginia and connects Washington, D.C., to West Virginia. EV drivers can visit vineyards, Civil War sites, and rolling hills without worrying about recharging options.

This approach demonstrates that even modest communities can accommodate battery-powered transportation. Now that National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds for chargers have started flowing in thanks to legal victories, other communities can follow Middleburg's lead.

"I think it's important for other small towns to realize that there is an opportunity, if they want to take it," Kaye said.

EV drivers have found that installing solar panels at home is the ultimate energy hack, as it reduces their electricity costs, including the cost of charging their EV, to near $0. EnergySage's free service makes it easy to get solar installation quotes from verified local installers. Eligible shoppers can save up to $10,000.

Installing solar panels also slashes the cost of using other money-saving electric appliances, such as a heat pump. Mitsubishi can help you find the best unit for your home and financial situation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.