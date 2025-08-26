Startup reveals 'self-healing' EV-charging tech that could address major issues for EV drivers: 'Companies … are beginning to recognize the increasing demand'

"You can't find anyone who will disagree with that."

Two East Coast businesses are partnering to tackle one of the biggest problems for electric vehicle growth in the country: inadequate charging infrastructure.

EnergySage, a trusted household solar guide, reported on Driivz and Greenspot's innovation. It gives EV charge point operators, or CPOs, the ability to remotely identify problems with their equipment and troubleshoot remotely.

It's a huge solution, as about one-fifth of chargers in the United States don't work properly, according to a 2024 study cited in the report.

Driivz, based in North Carolina, is an energy management software company. Greenspot, from New Jersey, operates chargers in 18 states, according to EnergySage.

"Our software is really the engine for CPOs to manage their network of chargers and determine if they're healthy," Driivz CEO Andy Bennett said. "If they're not working, then how do we fix that without human intervention?"

More people are making the switch, with a record 1.3 million EVs sold stateside last year, according to Kelley Blue Book. The market was boosted by up to $7,500 in tax credits that are widely reported to be ending early on September 30. However, certain rebates and other perks remain active.

Reliable chargers are crucial to keep the momentum going. The country's infrastructure has grown from 64,000 charging stations last year to nearly 80,000 now, with more than 242,000 stalls.

Other efforts are underway to increase charger capacity. Ionna was started by eight automakers to build 30,000 DC fast-charging bays within five years. Indian experts are also working on a universal charger that can be used for a range of voltages.

Driivz's system uses a self-healing algorithm that can detect a major malfunction or a simple billing issue. Many problems can be tackled remotely, but the company provides a 24/7 call center and maintenance person who travels to sites to fix particularly troublesome conundrums, according to EnergySage.

"Luckily, most companies that build and operate charging networks, known as Charge Point Operators, are beginning to recognize the increasing demand and work to increase supply and reliability," EnergySage wrote.

The software can work with more than 2,000 charger types, making it compatible with older products and new tech located around the world. Intercommunication between all the different technology types is key, per the experts.

The chargers are also competing with growing data center power demand for a limited amount of grid electricity.

"As we move away from just megawatts of energy consumption into terawatts, which is where we're already at, CPOs have to decide when to buy energy, when to dispense it, and when to throttle back," Bennett told EnergySage.

The cleaner rides and panels also reduce production of heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to extreme heat waves that could make some places uninhabitable.

As for transportation's future, Bennett sees EVs eventually being dominant.

"The endpoint for the automotive industry is electric," he told EnergySage. "You can't find anyone who will disagree with that. The only question is, where does that endpoint sit?"

