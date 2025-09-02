Legislators propose sweeping ban on harmful ingredient in personal care products — here's what's happening

Lawmakers in Michigan are signaling a strong desire to combat the growing amount of plastic waste in the state by introducing a number of sweeping bills.

As reported by Big Rapids News, the Michigan legislature has taken the first steps in the fight against the spread of microplastics with a set of recently introduced bills that address pollution through microbead bans, the testing of drinking water, and long-term research. Three separate bipartisan bills were introduced in mid-August in both the House and Senate.

House Bill 4766 and Senate Bill 503 would prohibit the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of products containing plastic microbeads throughout the state, per Big Rapids News. The total extent of the ban would happen across two phases over the next few years.

In 2026, all products except for personal care or cleaning products will be barred from containing plastic microbeads, per Big Rapids News. By 2027, the ban would extend to personal care and cleaning products, with a new restriction that microbead content must be less than 1 part per million by weight.

While the goal of the bills would aim to alleviate harm to the public, plastic bans could drastically change daily life by increasing costs and inconvenience for consumers. Certain products would need to be reformulated to remain compliant with the law. This could come with a steep price tag.

Not to be outdone, House Bill 4767 and Senate Bill 504 would establish a statewide program to monitor and test microplastics in public drinking water, per Big Rapids News. The program would run quarterly testing of shoreline sources, major tributaries, and inland lakes from July 2027 to July 2030.

By July 2031, the findings from the program would be used to identify sources, polymer types, and toxicity limits. The report will also include the "quantities of microplastics in public water supplies, including the quantities in the water source that supplies the public water supply."

On a similar note, House Bill 4768 and Senate Bill 505 would direct the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to create a comprehensive, long-term research and monitoring plan for microplastics in Michigan, per Big Rapids News. The research plan would involve consultations with state universities and other research institutions across the country to assess the environmental impacts of microplastics and recommend policy solutions to the legislature.

The introduced measures are a response to mounting evidence of microplastic contamination throughout the Great Lakes, which serve as a drinking water source for millions of people. Recent studies have noted the potential health impacts that microplastics may have on the human population.

