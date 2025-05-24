Scientists issue urgent warning as country falls behind in tackling hidden health threat: 'Should not be a reason to delay action'

"A national roadmap informed by international developments is not only timely but necessary."

Experts say the United Kingdom is falling behind the United States and European Union when it comes to tackling the microplastics problem and are calling for increased action from the government.

What's happening?

Scientists with the University of Portsmouth's Global Plastics Policy Centre want the U.K. to establish a road map with measurable targets and timelines to take on microplastics.

The Guardian summarized a policy brief that the group recently presented to members of Parliament, which focused on targeting microplastics at their source, funding research to establish safe exposure limits, and identifying interventions for what they call neglected topics, including soil and air quality. The publication added that the country is falling behind the U.S. and EU, which have some enforceable limits on microplastics in place.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that break off from larger plastics, polluting the environment and endangering human health. They have been found in our air, water, soil, food, beverages, and bodies.

Scientists are still exploring the potential health impacts of microplastics, but one study tied them to an increased risk for respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Other research indicates that microplastic exposure could facilitate the spread of cancerous cells and contribute to anxiety, among other health concerns.

However, "the fact that the evidence is still emerging should not be a reason to delay action," said Antaya March, director of the Global Plastics Policy Centre, according to The Guardian. "A national road map informed by international developments is not only timely but necessary to ensure policy coherence and future readiness."

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

What's being done about microplastics?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is leading microplastics research. Meanwhile, regulatory measures such as the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which prohibits the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of rinse-off cosmetics containing plastic microbeads, help address the problem, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration monitors microplastics and nanoplastics in food.

In the EU, a recently ​​revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive calls for systematic monitoring of microplastics and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and puts the cost of advanced treatment on the polluting industry. For instance, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries, which are responsible for the lion's share of micropollutants in wastewater, will be required to pay at least 80% of the cost for their removal.

While microplastics are already all around us, you can help reduce your exposure by using fewer plastics. This will also help decrease the amount of new microplastics entering the environment for future generations.

Scientists are also developing new methods to remove them from the environment. For instance, one group of researchers found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



