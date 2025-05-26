Advocates raise red flags over new legislation that could put water supplies at risk: 'A true recipe for disaster'

Lawmakers in Michigan have introduced two bills that would redefine digestate as solid waste rather than a liquid. While the move aims to improve waste management practices and environmental protection in the state, environmentalists have raised several concerns over the potential for detrimental effects to the drinking water supply, Planet Detroit reported.

What's happening?

On March 18, Michigan State Representatives Jerry Neyer and Joey Andrews introduced House Bill 4257 and House Bill 4265. The bipartisan effort was drawn up to support the continued use of methane digesters for energy production in Michigan. As noted by the American Biogas Council, there are 134 operational biogas capture systems in the state.

The bills seek to update definitions and requirements related to solid waste management in the state. Specifically, it amends the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to modify reporting and compliance requirements for anaerobic digesters. The bill also defines solid waste to exclude certain materials.

In a Capitol update, Andrews noted the reasoning behind the bills. "Methane digesters convert organic waste into biogas, providing a renewable energy source while helping farmers with waste management and offering natural fertilizer," Andrews wrote in a statement.

"In response to these regulatory challenges, the bills aim to define methane digesters in state law and ensure that co-owned and commercial digesters can continue to operate under reasonable, predictable regulations."

Why are these Michigan House bills important?

The ABC estimates that a fully realized biogas industry in Michigan could result in the production of up to 12.8 billion kilowatt-hours of energy. This would recycle over 6 million tons of cow manure every year.

Despite the potential upside to utilizing the ample waste product, many environmental groups are issuing warnings over the dangers of two proposed House bills. Megan Tinsley, water policy director at Michigan Environmental Council, describes a bleak outlook should the controversial bills pass.

"Michigan has over 1.2 million private household drinking water wells," Tinsley told Planet Detroit. "Treating hazardous waste as a solid product and relying on a set of voluntary standards that don't actually exist for this cocktail of ingredients is a true recipe for disaster."

What's being done about the environmental concerns?

Digestate can possibly pollute water due to its high nutrient content, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus. These nutrients can enter waterways through runoff or leaching, leading to harmful algal blooms. Digestate can also contain pathogens, chemicals, and heavy metals that contaminate water sources for wildlife and human consumption.

As reported by Planet Detroit, environmentalists raised their concerns over the proposed legislation during a May 8 hearing.

According to Tinsley, loosening the regulations around digestate would not only jeopardize water resources in Michigan but also in the entire country. "There's no backstop there for these wells that are all over our state," Tinsley added. "It's a national security issue. If we're starting to run out of water, Michigan is where we're going to get our water."

