New poll uncovers surprising unity on controversial proposal: 'They are standing firm in their support'

Michigan voters want to keep the state moving forward on more affordable energy, per a new survey from Data for Progress in collaboration with Evergreen Action.

The result solidifies the clear momentum for policies that make energy more affordable and sustainable for residents.

The poll, conducted in January among 566 likely Michigan voters, tied into a 2023 law that commits Michigan to using 100% clean energy by 2040.

The results show most voters support investing in more affordable energy. That includes 85% of voting Democrats and 61% of Independents who back Michigan's plan to fully transition to clean energy by 2035.

Voters from all parties also support bringing clean energy jobs to the state and expanding local manufacturing, with 79% on board. Most also want to grow programs that help lower energy bills at home, like repair programs that could save families around $145 per year.

Voters want at least half of Michigan's electricity to come from more affordable energy by 2030. They're also in favor of giving people rebates for making upgrades that save energy at home. These efforts can help lower energy costs and reduce pollution.

Most voters want eco-friendly energy projects to get approved more quickly, while only 21% say it's not that important. Around four in five also want state leaders to focus on communities facing consistently high levels of pollution.

Clean transportation is another top priority. The survey found strong support for increased access to public transport and improved quality of transit.

These results reflect support for broader efforts to reduce carbon pollution from homes and transit systems and make communities healthier.

Per a press release, Evergreen Action's Midwest deputy director Courtney Brady said Michigan voters are "standing firm in their support of the state's leadership in addressing climate change and building a sustainable energy future."

"Michigan voters continue to favor climate policies that will lower costs, create jobs, and hold bad actors accountable," Data for Progress executive director Danielle Deiseroth added. "And these policies have bipartisan support — a sign that building towards a clean energy future does not have to be a partisan endeavor in the state."

If you would also support these kinds of policies in your state, voting for pro-climate politicians is one of the best ways to influence legislation. You can also help by focusing your spending on companies that already align with an eco-friendly future.

