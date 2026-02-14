Michael Jordan adds head-turning feature to $70 million private jet — here are the details

NBA legend Michael Jordan has added another symbol of luxury to his remarkable portfolio: a $70 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet. According to Supercar Blondie, it now sports a $500,000 custom paint job.

The price tag might seem like just another flex from one of the world's most successful athletes. But it also raises questions about celebrity consumption and environmental impact.

Jordan's latest private jet is the epitome of luxury. The new exterior is a hat tip to his sneaker empire. The plane is wrapped in an "elephant print" motif inspired by his iconic Air Jordan shoes, complete with the Jumpman logo proudly displayed on the tail.

However, private jets emit way more carbon per person, compared to commercial flights, due to fuel inefficiency and frequent, short-distance use. Private jet flights contribute disproportionately to aviation's carbon footprint. And emissions have grown significantly in recent years as wealthy individuals take to the skies in greater numbers.

While Jordan's custom jet will inevitably garner admiration from fans and aviation enthusiasts, it also brings to light a dilemma: when material excess ultimately causes environmental harm.

Right now, scientists state that reducing air pollution globally is important and urgent. Jets, and even yachts, that cost multiple millions serve as stark reminders that personal choices by the ultra-wealthy have outsized impacts.

Private jets also contribute to local air pollution. The particles released impact the air quality around airports and nearby communities — another way where those who rarely benefit from luxury travel get impacted. The reality is that higher income groups disproportionately impact people, especially people who are marginalized, and the environment.

Taking action locally by advocating for carbon taxes on private jets and supporting investment in sustainable transport alternatives can both help. Grassroots engagement can shift norms and policies toward a fairer and greener future.

