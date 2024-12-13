Governor announces major investment in state's ports to exponentially grow jobs: 'A key economic engine'

"Bringing zero-emission equipment to Detroit, the Biden-Harris administration has made our port, the largest in Michigan, competitive in the global shipping market for years to come."

Michigan's governor announced the state received a grant of over $25 million from the EPA under the Biden-Harris administration to invest in its ports.

On October 30, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that two major projects received EPA funding, according to MI Tech News. The state can now launch its Clean Ports Program and Clean Haul Michigan: Decarbonizing Port Operations in Southwest Detroit. The investment comes from the Biden-Harris administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

These programs and plans will help Michigan strengthen its ports and improve efficiency. This means thousands of well-paying jobs, a stronger supply chain, and a consistent flow of commerce, as well as helping the environment.

The soon-to-be-implemented plans and programs support the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan. Released in 2022, the plan aims to eliminate all harmful emissions and pollution by 2050. The Clean Ports Program and Clean Haul Michigan are massive steps in the right direction.

The Clean Ports Program focuses on changing standard port practices to create zero emissions. The plan promotes battery-electric equipment, hydrogen-powered equipment, advanced air quality planning, shore power systems, and solar power.

These kinds of modern, environmentally conscious changes will make all port operations greener. Considering Michigan has 33 ports that move 51.7 million tons of cargo, these changes will substantially reduce pollution.

Exposure to pollution impacts everyone's health. Michigan's efforts to reduce emissions will improve health conditions for the public. According to the Michigan Infrastructure Office's press release, this funding will help "reduce local air pollution, creating cleaner, healthier air for residents."

Michigan is not alone in wanting cleaner air. For example, many major cities joined the C40 network, working to create clean air zones.

Congressman Shri Thanedar described The Port of Detroit as "a key economic engine in my district." He said, "Bringing zero-emission equipment to Detroit, the Biden-Harris administration has made our port, the largest in Michigan, competitive in the global shipping market for years to come, and recommitted to our nation's battle against climate change."

With this massive grant, Michigan can remain a significant, lucrative port while being kinder to the planet.

