Energy companies strike milestone agreement that could revolutionize energy grid: 'Hybrid power model'

In an effort to expand clean energy projects between the U.S. and Mexico, two companies have signed a milestone agreement.

According to reports by CBS42, Energy America, a solar technology company based in San Francisco, has joined forces with Etisa Energia, a Mexican energy development firm. The two groups have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a preliminary agreement, with the goal of supporting and developing Mexico's industrial sector through clean energy projects.

Specifically, the MOU outlines a framework for implementing gas turbine and solar photovoltaic systems. Some of the defined goals stated in the MOU include encouraging economic growth through solar installations, achieving 100s of MW in generation capacity, and promoting long-term collaboration between both countries.

"This MOU represents more than a business partnership — it's a strategic alignment of vision, policy, and technology between Mexico and the United States," Vice President of Energy America Zoheb Khan told CBS42. "Our hybrid power model combines clean solar energy with reliable gas generation to ensure 24/7 energy security for Mexico's growing industrial demand, while creating skilled jobs and manufacturing capacity."

As a result, this partnership will not only support Mexico's industrial goals but will also help reduce the country's reliance on dirty energy. Transitioning toward green power sources, such as solar energy, will decrease the country's emissions, helping to improve air quality over time.

"Etisa Energia is proud to collaborate with Energy America on this transformative initiative," President of Etisa Energia Juan Acra told CBS42. "This MOU strengthens our ability to deliver clean, resilient, and sovereign energy solutions in partnership with the Mexican government and international allies."

