Factory hit with massive fines after putting nearby residents in mortal danger: 'Devastating effects'

Governments must have the courage to intervene.

A local Canadian factory has been fined over $20,000 for releasing toxic pollutants — potentially putting humans, animals, and plants in the region in mortal danger.

What's happening?

As reported by BIV, Mercer Celgar Pulp Ltd., which owns the oldest pulp and paper mill in British Columbia, was charged with violating the allowed amount of total reduced sulfur it can release into the air on multiple occasions between 2023 and 2025. In one case, the sulfur pollution reached almost six times above the established provincial limits.

MCP was also found guilty of emitting numerous additional air pollutants — including nitrous oxide and chlorine dioxide — from the facility on 71 different occasions. These violations breached a permit that the mill signed restricting the amount of pollution it can release into the air.

"These limits were set by the ministry in the permit to protect the environment and human health," Stephanie Little, director of the Environmental Management Act, said, per BIV.

Why is this important?

Considering that the chemicals released are subject to strict governmental restrictions, it makes sense that they are considered highly dangerous.

For instance, sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide are both major contributors to smog and acid rain, the latter of which can have "devastating effects on vegetation and stream health," according to a federal inventory of pollutants, BIV reported. For its part, chlorine dioxide is a significant irritant for the eyes, skin, and the human respiratory system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Then, there's total reduced sulfur, perhaps the most harmful of the bunch. Repeated exposure to this compound can cause nausea, fatigue, vertigo, loss of smell, memory loss, and severe neurological effects, among other problems. It, like its sulfuric cousin, is also a contributor to acid rain.

How can these corporations be combated?

Corporations openly skirting rules and regulations is increasingly common, especially in the United States. Combine that with the increasing wealth gap, and it may feel like individuals are powerless to stop them from polluting the environment at will.

However, this is where governments must have the courage to intervene and say "no" to these companies, as British Columbia officials did in this instance. It is not inherently a crime to want to maximize revenue, but it can be when that goal is partially achieved through actively endangering civilians and wildlife.

You can help by voting for climate-conscious candidates and talking to friends, colleagues, and family members about these important issues.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.