Car reviewer shares incredible features of one of the most luxurious EVs money can buy: 'Their interiors are unmatched'

Drivers can tackle 280 miles on a single charge, all powered by a 649-horsepower engine.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: TikTok

With electric vehicles becoming more viable for everyday drivers thanks to the increasing availability of charging technology, car manufacturers are upping their EV game and producing more varied and higher-spec models to cater to different tastes. 

Among the more luxurious models is the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, and TikToker Forrest Jones (@forrestsautoreviews) has provided a tour of the car's interior. 

@forrestsautoreviews 649HP, 280 miles of range, and a $206K price tag! Worth it?? 🤔🤷🏽‍♂️ #mercedes #mercedesbenz #luxurycars #maybach #luxury #cars #foryoupage #foryou ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova - TOKYO Lonesome Blue

First, on the outside, Forrest summons the door handle on the driver's side by swiping his hand across a panel on the bodywork. Heading in, Forrest closes the door by putting his foot on the brake, and then proceeds to point out a bunch of intriguing features, including a moonroof, headrest pillows, seats that are heated, ventilated, and massaging, and various screens for both driver and passenger.

In the back, you have fully reclining seats, automatic doors, and a number of comfort features. 

But, for many EV fans, the biggest detail of interest will be the potential driving range. In the video's caption, Forrest details that drivers can tackle 280 miles on a single charge, all powered by a 649-horsepower engine. 

With a $206,000 price tag, though, it's unlikely you'll see many at the charging stations outside your local supermarket.

Some TikTok users weren't so convinced it was worth that much, though.

"Their interiors are unmatched but all of the EVs from Mercedes are fugly," one said.

If you want to make your next car an EV, you don't have to shop at the fancy end of the car stand. There are a number of more affordable models available, such as the Chevrolet Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Cooper Electric. Even Tesla is working on a cheaper model that should hit the road in a couple of years.

There are also ways to cut the cost of purchase prices. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act introduced by the Biden administration can provide up to $7,500 for new, qualified plug-in EV or fuel cell electric vehicle. You can also access $4,000 in tax credits for a used EV or fuel-cell vehicle. 

After purchase, though, the savings don't end there. EVs are much cheaper to refuel than dirty fuel–powered equivalents, and they require significantly less maintenance thanks to featuring few moving parts. 

Thankfully, you don't need to drop nearly a quarter of a million dollars to cut your personal polluting output and save money on motoring. 

