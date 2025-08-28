Car expert stunned after test driving 'glorious' new Mercedes SUV bound for US market: 'Full sci-fi'

"It's a great combination of old and new."

A car expert was pleasantly surprised by the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which still retains its utilitarian features while adding electric features. The car is perfect for getting out into nature, all while saving money with its electric capacity.

"It's the smoothest, most comfortable, and most power-delivery-predictable of the G's. And it's glorious," said the reviewer for New Atlas.

Some highlights include four independent electric motors for exceptional control, quick acceleration despite its heavy weight, serious off-road capabilities, and great power delivered silently.

"Here's where the electric G goes full sci-fi: thanks to those four independent motors, it can literally rotate in place. Mercedes calls it the 'G-Turn', and it's like a tank spin for the TikTok crowd," wrote the reviewer.

All-electric SUVs hitting the US Market is good news for EV enthusiasts. Non-electric SUVs are often considered gas guzzlers due to their high fuel consumption. Equipping the SUV with electric power allows the vehicle to run more efficiently and affordably, a win for drivers and their bank accounts.

The transition to electric vehicles from many car brands is encouraging, as electric technology does not contribute to the air pollution that traditional combustion engines bring on. Instead, running on electricity means air-polluting exhaust won't be a problem.

While there are some environmental implications associated with the mass switch to electric vehicles, such as lithium mining, the disadvantages of internal combustion engines outweigh those of electric vehicles, highlighting clear environmental benefits for EVs.

An MIT study found that internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. Contrastingly, this is only 200 grams, with EVs operating from batteries charged on an average U.S. power grid.

The reviewer highlights the brilliant new technology that underscores why this EV is a game-changer.

"Technology is high-end and even cutting edge, comforts are plentiful, and road noise is almost non-existent," wrote the reviewer. "It's a great combination of old and new."

